Chelsea are ready to listen to bids for both Danny Drinkwater and Tiemoue Bakayoko, after the Blues pair were not included in the club’s squad to take on Borussia Monchengladbach today.

Both Drinkwater and Bakayoko have failed to impress the club’s faithful since moving to Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2017.

And now, it looks like the duo’s time with the west London club could come to an end this summer if recent reports are to be believed.

As per the Telegraph, Chelsea are ready to listen to bids for Bakayoko and Drinkwater, with both of the Blues stars being left out of the club’s side to take on Monchengladbach later.

This news won’t come as a surprise to most, as both Drinkwater and Bakayoko’s Chelsea careers have been stagnant for some time.

Last year, Drinkwater made just one first team appearance for the club, against Man City in the Community Shield, as the midfielder found himself firmly out-of-favour during Maurizio Sarri’s first, and last, season in charge.

Bakayoko was shipped out on loan by Chelsea last season, as the French international spent the season with Italian giants AC Milan.

During his first year with the club, Bakayoko failed to impress Blues fans, as he struggled to find his feet at Stamford Bridge following his transfer Monaco.

And it seems like, after all of this, both Bakayoko and Drinkwater could be ending their CFC stints in the very near future if any clubs are willing to take them…