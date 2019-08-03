Chelsea star N’Golo Kante has said that he is happy to be at the club and will play there in the upcoming season despite interest from PSG.

Kante has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world through his performances for Chelsea. The Frenchman signed for the Blues in 2016 for a transfer fee reported to be £32 million by Sky Sports and has since made 142 appearances across all competitions, scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists.

Last season, the 28-year old made 53 appearances for the Blues, scoring 5 goals and providing 4 assists as his team won the Europa League and finished third in the Premier League. Despite being played out of position by Maurizio Sarri, Kante was brilliant for the London club and also found a place in the Europa League Team of the Season.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Ligue 1 giants PSG. The Parisians were interested in signing a defensive midfielder in the summer with the Mirror reporting back in May that they had made Kante their number one target.

However, the France international who signed a new contract with Chelsea last year said that he is happy at the club and will spend the upcoming season there. As quoted by the Metro, Kante told Yahoo Sport France: “It’s rewarding to be wanted by big clubs, when coaches want you in their project it’s nice.

“But I’m happy with my choices and feel good at Chelsea. I’m planning for the next season at Chelsea. I’m happy with my choices and to be in Chelsea.”

This statement from Kante will certainly be a relief for Frank Lampard and the Chelsea fans. With Eden Hazard gone and a transfer ban to their name, the Blues can’t afford to lose any more key players. The France international could not play during the pre-season due to an injury but should be back in action soon.