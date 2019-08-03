Chelsea are reportedly closing in on handing Frank Lampard a triple boost as Willian, Tammy Abraham and Reece James are being tipped to sign new contracts.

The Blues boss takes charge of his first Premier League game in just over a week with the trip to Manchester United, and he has been hard at work this summer getting to know his squad and assessing his options.

He has been limited given Chelsea’s transfer ban, and so the focus has been on getting the best out of the players already at his disposal and from those returning from loan spells elsewhere.

In turn, it appears as though Chelsea are using it as an opportunity to wrap new deals up for current players to commit their long-term futures to the club and as per The Times, Willian, Abraham and James could all be on the verge of extending their stays at Stamford Bridge.

All three will be vital this season for different reasons. The Brazilian international has firmly established himself as a key stalwart in the side and his experience and quality will be a huge help for Lampard as he looks to make a positive start to life as Chelsea boss.

As for Abraham and James, both talented youngsters are coming back from impressive loan stints elsewhere and with Lampard seemingly ready to give the younger players in the squad a chance to impress and to help develop their respective games, it makes sense for the pair to commit to a longer-term deal.

Time will tell if these contracts get over the line, but especially with the report noting that there has been plenty of interest in both Willian and James this summer, it will be a relief for Chelsea and Lampard if they can end that speculation with the pair signing new deals.