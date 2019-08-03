Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed that Manchester United have secured the signing of prime target Harry Maguire, an official announcement is imminent.

Yesterday the Telegraph revealed that Manchester United had agreed a fee of £85m with Leicester City for defender Harry Maguire. The report also claims that the deal could reach £90m if add ons are met.

The move that will see Maguire eclipse Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk as the most expensive defender in the world, was confirmed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in the post-match press conference following United’s win over AC Milan today.

The Norwegian revealed that he was hoping to present Maguire very soon:

Solskjær: – We want to present Maguire «very soon». Also says he in contention to start the game against Chelsea https://t.co/w30C7ABX05 — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) August 3, 2019

Solskjaer also revealed that Maguire could make his United debut in their Premier League opener against Chelsea next weekend:

Solskjaer on Maguire possibly playing vs Chelsea: 'Let's get the last details over the line but yeah, he's played a few games over the summer so we'll have to assess him if and when.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 3, 2019

Mirror Football reported that Solskjaer was a huge admirer of the Sheffield-born stalwart, claiming that the Norwegian was impressed by the giant’s impressive leadership qualities – as well as his ability with the ball at his feet.

United have been crying out for a commanding centre-back since the exits of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic. Maguire will be at the heart of the Red Devils new look defence; alongside fellow summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Given Victor Lindelof’s quality performances for the Manchester outfit last season, the Swede is likely to be the prime choice to partner Maguire in central defence.

Solskjaer has managed to address the key issue for the Red Devils this summer. The Old Trafford outfit needed a transformation at the back after the below-par performances of the defence last season.

The Red Devils conceded the second-most goals out of teams in the top ten last season.

Maguire has the perfect blend of experience and potential to improve to flourish at Old Trafford. The England international can ease the pressure on the likes of Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka given that he already has 101 Premier League appearances to his name.

The man mountain has also established himself as a crucial player in Gareth Southgate’s England team, Maguire has looked assured in high-pressure situations.

The Foxes star has 20 England caps under his belt.