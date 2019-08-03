Arsenal start the new Premier League campaign with a trip to Newcastle Utd on August 11, and there is good news on the injury and fitness front for Unai Emery.

The Gunners will be desperate to get off to a positive start as they look to put their disappointment from last season behind them after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos have arrived this summer to offer them a boost, but it will largely be down to the same group of players to improve and take that next step to break back into the top four in the Premier League.

With that in mind, Emery will be eager to have as close to a full strength squad available as possible when they get things underway, and as reported by the Evening Standard, both Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira are expected to be in contention vs Newcastle.

Lacazette is said to have resumed full training after an ankle injury scare last week and should be available next weekend, while Torreira will potentially feature against Barcelona this weekend to step up his fitness levels and ensure he’s fit and sharp enough to start at St James’ Park.

It comes after he was given an extended break following the Copa America, and he’ll be hoping to get up to speed quickly.

It will be crucial for both men to get some minutes under the belt ahead of the trip to Tyneside, with Emery undoubtedly hopeful that they can prove their fitness and get the green light to feature from the start against Steve Bruce’s men.