Chelsea confirmed their squad numbers for the 2019/20 season earlier today, and one decision from the club has left a number of fans up in arms.

The season, which gets underway tomorrow with the Community Shield between Man City and Liverpool, will be Frank Lampard’s first campaign in charge of his old side, as he looks to make do with what he’s got after being restricted by a transfer ban.

Lampard has one hell of a job on his hands this term, as he looks to solidify Chelsea’s place in the top four, and potentially go on a cup run as well.

In order to keep his job this year, Lampard will need to keep Blues fans on his side and make sure he does all he can to ensure they don’t turn against him at any point.

However, despite the fact the season hasn’t even started yet, it seems like some fans are already angry with one certain decision that’s been made.

The west London side announced their official squad numbers for the season ahead this morning, with the most notable decision being to hand Eden Hazard’s old no.10 shirt to Brazilian forward Willian.

And it seems like this decision has angered a number of the club’s supporters if these tweets are anything to go off…

Willian 10 is embarrassing — no (@lancfc) August 3, 2019

Why the f*** Willian is number 10? — Amir Hamza (@Hamza77779115) August 3, 2019

Willian 10 lol. Never seen a number being disrespected to this extent. — Hazardinho (@ptsdeesnutz) August 3, 2019

Oh ffs how can Willian get the number 10?????? — (Retired) Brigadier General? (@BlackPriide) August 3, 2019

Willian is our new number 10 W.t.f !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/A3C8Jy9JgP — ??????????. (@bil6li) August 3, 2019

Why give Willian No10, instead of Christian Pulisic — Tunde Seyi (@tseyi02) August 3, 2019

Imagine giving Willian 10 — bhavin (@Bhavin_02) August 3, 2019