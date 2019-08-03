Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has said that he wants to be a role model to the club’s academy youngsters.

Despite being only 20 himself, Alexander-Arnold has already established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world at present.

He played an integral role in Liverpool’s run to Champions League glory and their second place finish in the Premier League last season, providing 16 assists across all competitions. The right-back found a place in the PFA Team of the Year and the Champions League Team of the Season.

Born in Merseyside, Alexander-Arnold spent more than a decade in Liverpool’s academy and having experienced everything that every young player goes through, the 20-year old hopes to always be available to talk to the club’s youngsters.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official site, the right-back said: “I think I understand that I have a responsibility for the young players; I try to make sure I am there for them and they know they can come and speak to me. Hopefully they know I have been in their situation and I know what they’re going through – coming in and out of teams, being rotated, not getting the minutes you want, finding it a little bit too hard or intense, or struggling with fitness and whatnot.

“I have been through it all. I hope they understand that I have, that I am always here for them and that I am always available for them to come and talk. It is refreshing to have the young lads around, to be able to be a bit silly around them, take a little bit of weight off and not think about what I am saying and stuff like that a little bit too much.

“It’s been good on both counts for me and the young lads to be around each other.”

After enjoying a brilliant 18/19 season, Alexander-Arnold will hope to produce stronger performances in the upcoming campaign.

The 20-year old will undoubtedly start in tomorrow’s Community Shield game against Manchester City and will certainly try to do as much as he can to help Liverpool lift the Premier League title for the 16th time, while also being prepared to take on the additional responsibility of helping others make a breakthrough at senior level at Anfield.