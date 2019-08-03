Although it perhaps wasn’t the smartest idea to post them in the first place, Romelu Lukaku has sparked some back and forth with his Man Utd teammates on social media.

As seen in the video below, one that the Belgian striker has since deleted on his account, he revealed the team’s speed statistics with some surprising results.

While he’ll likely have been trying to emphasis the fact that he was only second to Diogo Dalot, he inadvertently exposed Luke Shaw as the slowest, with even Juan Mata beating him in the exercise.

It’s unclear what the stats are based on, but Lukaku was pretty pleased with himself before perhaps being told to take down the post as it’s not data that really needs to be shared with the entire world from the club’s perspective.

Further, having been sidelined with an injury through most of pre-season, it arguably matters a little more what he’s doing on the pitch than in training.

Despite that, Shaw hit back at his Man Utd teammate in what is likely only harmless banter, as he insisted that the Man Utd coaching staff weren’t asking him to go full tilt in the exercise in question, hence why his speed stats were so slow.

Nevertheless, as noted by Goal.com, Lukaku is being linked with an exit to join Juventus this summer, and so there is a possibility that the pair may not be teammates for much longer and that speed the Belgian forward displayed this week will be heading to Turin in the near future.

Time will tell if an exit materialises, but there are certainly doubts over his role moving forward with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly preferring the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial last season, while summer signing Daniel James will hope to get the nod in the final third too.

Lukaku deleting a tweet leaking the team's speed stats to prove he ain't slow is funny as heck pic.twitter.com/4cbxVGe1Uh — James 'TGK' Bralant (@TGK_22) August 2, 2019