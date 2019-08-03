Menu

‘Makes no sense’ and ‘disgrace’ – These Manchester United fans blast Solskjaer’s major first-team decision

Some Manchester United fans aren’t agreeing with this major decision from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is the Norwegian making the right choice here?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that veteran star Ashley Young will effectively be the Red Devils’ club captain this season. The Norwegian also revealed that Young will captain the Manchester outfit whenever he’s on the pitch.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Lockhurst quizzed Solskjaer on the Red Devils captaincy after today’s clash:

The 34-year-old has struggled for the Red Devils in recent seasons and has come to be one of the stars that has faced major criticism from fans. The 39-time England international has featured for the Manchester outfit at full-back in recent years.

The fact that Young has sacrificed his own personal performances to try and cover for the team in difficult situations – speaks volumes of the star’s character.

Young’s performances may have been unflattering, but the one-time tricky winger at least tried when some of United’s biggest stars were absent.

Young did step up and deliver when the responsibility was on his shoulders today, the former Aston Villa star converted from the spot. Take a look at Young’s penalty here.

Young is expected to have a lesser role in United’s first-team following the arrival of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, however, the star could still feature prominently at left-back given the injury troubles and inconsistency of Luke Shaw.

Check out some reaction to Solskjaer’s decision below:

Young is massively experienced, the ace has made 243 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. The Watford academy graduate has 357 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Young can use his vast experience to help guide some of United’s younger players. Solskjaer’s new look side will be full of younger players and these aces will need guidance from someone like Young.

