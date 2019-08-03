Some Manchester United fans aren’t agreeing with this major decision from manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is the Norwegian making the right choice here?

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that veteran star Ashley Young will effectively be the Red Devils’ club captain this season. The Norwegian also revealed that Young will captain the Manchester outfit whenever he’s on the pitch.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Lockhurst quizzed Solskjaer on the Red Devils captaincy after today’s clash:

On #mufc captaincy, Solskjaer said: 'David [de Gea]'s obviously in contention, Ash when he's on the pitch will carry the armband. When Ash starts he'll be carrying the armband.'

So Young is club captain?

'You can probably call it that.' — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 3, 2019

The 34-year-old has struggled for the Red Devils in recent seasons and has come to be one of the stars that has faced major criticism from fans. The 39-time England international has featured for the Manchester outfit at full-back in recent years.

The fact that Young has sacrificed his own personal performances to try and cover for the team in difficult situations – speaks volumes of the star’s character.

Young’s performances may have been unflattering, but the one-time tricky winger at least tried when some of United’s biggest stars were absent.

Young did step up and deliver when the responsibility was on his shoulders today, the former Aston Villa star converted from the spot. Take a look at Young’s penalty here.

Young is expected to have a lesser role in United’s first-team following the arrival of right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, however, the star could still feature prominently at left-back given the injury troubles and inconsistency of Luke Shaw.

Check out some reaction to Solskjaer’s decision below:

Makes no sense – he’s not gonna get a game – they tried this with Carrick, it just doesn’t work. A captain should be a player who plays every game week in week out and shows leadership. — Blueconcave (@AnyanwuSolace) August 3, 2019

@Jackharper1892 Jesus Christ get him out — Nathan Donnelly (@Nathan7Donnelly) August 3, 2019

NO NO NO NO NO… IT WAS GOING SO WELL — Taz ?? (@Tarum_7) August 3, 2019

Let’s hope he’s never on the fucking pitch — TraffordTalk (@TalkTrafford) August 3, 2019

Ole out for that — Noel ?? ®? (@NoelLEBRONGOAT) August 3, 2019

Absolute disgrace this is da new standard of da world biggest club players who dont even deserve to be in club r being made captain #GlazersOut — asad1209 (@ascid12) August 3, 2019

Lol this club keeps going backwards — khalid (@khalid58561920) August 3, 2019

Young is massively experienced, the ace has made 243 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils. The Watford academy graduate has 357 Premier League appearances under his belt.

Young can use his vast experience to help guide some of United’s younger players. Solskjaer’s new look side will be full of younger players and these aces will need guidance from someone like Young.