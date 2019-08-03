Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly told manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he wants to join Real Madrid, which comes after he refused to travel with the club’s squad for their pre-season friendly against AC Milan today.

The Red Devils take on Milan later on this afternoon in their final pre-season encounter before their Premier League opener against Chelsea, which takes place next Sunday.

It had been reported by Goal that Pogba had not travelled for the game due to a back problem, however recent reports seem to have quashed that rumour.

According to journalist Jose Alvaraz Haya, who works for El Chiringuito, Pogba does not have any problems with his back, and has not travelled for United’s friendly against Milan on his own accord.

Haya also states that amongst this, Pogba has told manager Solskjaer that he wants to leave in order to join Real Madrid, with the midfielder unhappy with his current situation at Old Trafford.

EXCLUSIVA: #Pogba NO tiene ninguna lesión. No ha viajado por decisión propia ya que no está feliz con su situación y quiere irse al #RealMadrid. Así se lo comunicó a Solksjaer en el último entrenamiento. La salida sigue complicada ya que Woodward no cede.#mufc @elchiringuitotv pic.twitter.com/0eMNj2yKGh — Jose Alvarez Haya (@10JoseAlvarez) August 3, 2019

Pogba has been linked with Real for most of this summer, and given Haya’s words here, it seems like the French international really does want to join Los Blancos.

As report from the Mirror stated last month that United want £180M if they are to let Pogba leave the club this summer, a substantial fee that any club, even one like Real, would struggle to fork out.

If Haya’s words are true, it seems like Pogba has almost gone on strike at United, as he looks to try and force through a move to Real ahead of the transfer deadline.