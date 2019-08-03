Manchester United target Paulo Dybala has reportedly demanded a whopping £350,000-a-week from the club if he’s to join them this summer.

Dybala has been linked with a move to United in recent weeks, and now, it seems like the Red Devils are going to have to offer the Argentine a huge wage if they’re to get this signing over the line.

According to the Sun, Dybala has demanded that United pay him £350,000-a-week if he’s to join in the coming days, a total that’d make him the club’s third highest paid player behind Sanchez and De Gea.

As per Goal, United have been linked with using Romelu Lukaku in a swap deal for Paulo Dybala, which’ll see the club get the Juventus forward by sending the Belgian to Turin.

The Mirror have also stated that United are in talks with the Old Lady regarding a move for Dybala, thus it seems like the club are firmly in the hunt for the attacker’s signature.

And it looks like Solskjaer’s side are going to have offer Dybala a huge deal if this swap deal is to go ahead if the Sun’s report is anything to go off.

The Argentine international is one of the best forwards on the planet, however we don’t think paying him £350,000-a-week is actually worth it.

The Sun’s report states that superstar Paul Pogba is on £290,000-a-week, and given how good the Frenchman is, we don’t think Dybala is worth £60,000-a-week more.

If United end up offering this amount to Dybala, it’s possible that a number of the club’s players will be unhappy with this, and potentially demand that their wages are increased as a result.

However, all of this is pure speculation at this point, especially seeing as Dybala is still firmly a Juventus player….