Man United are reportedly unlikely to seal a move for Juventus and Croatia forward Mario Mandzukic this summer, news which comes amid reports linking him with a transfer to Old Trafford.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are in talks with Juve over a swap deal that’ll involve Romelu Lukaku and either Paulo Dybala or Mandzukic, however despite this, they also state a deal that’ll see the Croat move to Old Trafford is unlikely to happen.

The report also notes that United haven’t ruled out making a move for the 33-year-old, with the club acknowledging that there’s a small chance the forward will be included in a swap deal for Lukaku, although the chances of United signing Mandzukic are still low.

Mandzukic is approaching the end of his career, thus United should probably be going for someone who’s got more than a few years of top flight football left in them.

The Croatian is a very experienced forward, having played for clubs like Juventus, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid over this career.

But despite this, United still shouldn’t be making any kind of move for the player whatsoever, as there are much better and younger players out there.

If United are to get a deal for Mandzukic, or Dybala, over the line this summer, they’re going to have to get a move on, as there’s just five days left of the window.

However given this report, it seems like there’s more chance of United signing the Argentine instead of Mandzukic in the coming days…