Man Utd are reportedly considering Tottenham ace Christian Eriksen again just days before the transfer deadline for Premier League clubs.

The Red Devils have been relatively quiet this summer thus far, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the only confirmed new signings.

As noted by BBC Sport though, they are said to now be on the verge of signing Harry Maguire in an £80m deal from Leicester City, but that might not be the only deal that they try to complete in the coming days.

Having missed out on a top four finish in the Premier League as well as ending up empty-handed last season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows he needs reinforcements ahead of the new campaign to ensure that his side can compete on multiple fronts.

With that in mind, the Independent report that Eriksen is back on Man Utd’s radar, as they look to add some creativity and technical quality in the final third to perhaps complement the pace and movement provided by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and James.

The 27-year-old was in fine form again last season as he bagged 10 goals and 17 assists in 51 appearances for Spurs, but doubts remain over his future given his current contract is set to expire next summer.

If Tottenham are unable to convince him to pen an extension, they will desperate to avoid losing him for nothing in 12 months time, and so if it does indeed become apparent that he wants to move on, selling this summer for a sizeable fee would arguably be the sensible option.

It’s noted in the report there are countless outcomes still in play given the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paulo Dybala have also been paired with a switch to Old Trafford next week, and so it remains to be seen if Eriksen is the priority or not and if United can agree a deal to convince Tottenham to sell a player who is still a vital part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans.