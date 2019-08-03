Neymar has made decision on future with key developments expected next week for Barcelona target

Neymar has reportedly made it clear to Paris Saint-Germain that he wishes to leave the club this summer, and that could be a huge boost for Barcelona.

The Brazilian superstar joined the French giants in 2017 and has gone on to score 51 goals in 58 games for them in a prolific spell.

However, he has been dogged by injuries along the way and speculation over his future has been rife for some time as the reigning Ligue 1 champions have failed to make the step up in the Champions League.

According to Sport, it’s now reported that the 27-year-old has informed PSG that he wants to leave this summer and will not consider staying for another 12 months, and in turn that could force the club to effectively give in and look for a solution next week in the form of a farewell.

It’s added that Barcelona are monitoring the situation and are ready to make an offer, but time will tell whether or not it’s considered satisfactory by PSG as regardless of Neymar’s wishes, they’ll want the best deal possible for their prized asset if they are to green light an exit.

It may come as a surprise that Barca are even pursuing their former star given that they signed Antoine Griezmann earlier this summer, giving coach Ernesto Valverde plenty of attacking options already.

Nevertheless, with an opportunity to add another world-class player to their attack, it may prove too difficult to turn down if they can put together an offer that convinces PSG to allow Neymar to move on and re-join the likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi to form the most feared attack in Europe.