Man Utd will reportedly see Inter make a new and improved offer for Romelu Lukaku on Monday onwards, should talks with Juventus over a swap deal fail.

As noted by the Metro, the Belgian international has been heavily linked with a switch to the Turin giants in recent days, with talk of a potential swap deal involving Paulo Dybala moving in the opposite direction.

It’s added in that report though that it could be difficult to convince the 25-year-old to make the move to Old Trafford, specifically because of their absence from the Champions League and also touted issues over his wage demands.

In turn, with the transfer deadline fast approaching for English clubs on Thursday, United will hope to complete a deal sooner rather than later to avoid any last-minute drama.

However, they could be presented with an alternative option in the event that they can’t reach an agreement with Dybala and the deal with Juventus collapses, as Calciomercato report, via the paper edition of Corriere della Sera, that Inter are ready to increase their offer to €70m plus bonuses.

That’s a €10m+ increase from their last offer, as per the report above, and so they may well perhaps be edging ever closer to satisfying Man Utd’s demands for Lukaku.

Nevertheless, that presents a different problem for the Red Devils and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as with no replacement coming in to fill the void left behind Lukaku in attack like in the touted Juve deal, that doesn’t leave them with a huge amount of time to identify an alternative target and to bring him in before the deadline passes.

The natural assumption would be that they have their targets in mind already though, and if they can pocket €70m+ for Lukaku, it could give them more than enough spending power to bring in their ideal solution.