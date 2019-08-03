Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that they could still have business to do even after signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils have been tipped to seal an £80m deal with the Foxes to sign the towering centre-half to help shore up their leaky defence.

After conceding 54 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, it was an area that had to be addressed this summer, and it appears as though Maguire will be the man tasked with adding solidity and steeliness at the back.

However, with only Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka arriving thus far, more is arguably needed to ensure that Man Utd are able to compete across all competitions this season. Solskjaer has now suggested that their pursuit of reinforcements will continue after Maguire.

“We’re still hopeful one or two deals can be done. We’ve been working on cases for a long time and suddenly the deal can be done when it’s dragging on,” he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“As a club we’ve had targets, but as a coach and manager when you go out on the pitch you have to work with the ones you have.

“You can’t think ‘what if he comes’ or ‘if he’s sold’. The reality is you have to work with the ones that are there. I’ve never been thinking ‘I’ll play him there but he’s coming in’.”

Even if Maguire is one of the two deals that Solskjaer was referring to, that would suggest that he expects another arrival before the transfer deadline on Thursday evening, and so it remains to be seen who that is and what position they address.

United have enjoyed an impressive pre-season to date as they prepare to face AC Milan in Cardiff on Saturday, but time will tell if they’ve added enough this summer to put themselves in a stronger position to compete.