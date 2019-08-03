One of Manchester United’s out of favour stars has decided to reject a move to this European giant, the star needs to exit Old Trafford to get their career back on track.

According to reports in Italy, Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has rejected a move to Serie A giants Napoli. Carlo Ancelotti’s side reportedly offered €70m (£64m) for the out of favour star.

News of Napoli’s offer for the Belgian star was revealed by Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla:

Lukaku’s decision to reject Napoli’s advances could actually be one of the best things he’s done for United since joining from Everton in a £75m deal, as per BBC Sport.

The Mirror understand that the Red Devils are currently in talks with Juventus regarding a potential swap deal involving attackers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

Of course if Lukaku had decided to join Napoli, United’s chances of signing world class star Dybala would be over.

Interest in Lukaku has been high this summer, The Times (subscription required) revealed earlier this month that the star was keen on leaving United for Inter this summer.

Lukaku has largely failed to live up to expectations since joining United, the Belgian was phenomenal for West Brom and Everton but has struggled to be a nightmare for defenders since heading to Manchester.

The 26-year-old’s time with the Red Devils is effectively over, the powerful forward was cast aside by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his appointment as United boss.

The Norwegian has made academy graduate Marcus Rashford the focal point of the Manchester outfit’s attack.

It’s clear that Lukaku struggles in Solskjaer’s system and the star will need to secure a move away in order to reignite his career.