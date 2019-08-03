Despite being ruled out through injury by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Paul Pogba was reportedly still expected to travel with the Man Utd squad to Cardiff this weekend.

The Red Devils face AC Milan in their latest pre-season outing on Saturday evening as they continue their preparations for the new campaign, which gets underway next weekend.

SEE MORE: Luke Shaw reacts to being trolled by Romelu Lukaku after leaking Man Utd speed statistics

However, they’ll do so without Pogba as Solskjaer confirmed this week that the Frenchman had suffered a back injury and so wouldn’t feature.

As per the Daily Mail though, the midfield superstar reportedly failed to show up for the flight to Wales on Friday, and he was expected to travel with the rest of the squad regardless of his injury issue.

In turn, that has been interpreted as another major indication that he is pushing for an exit and has cast real doubt over his future at Old Trafford, just days before the transfer window closes for English clubs with speculation ongoing over a possible move to Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen if there is any further clarification provided by the club or Solskjaer on Saturday, as there is still perhaps an argument to be made that there was an internal decision made to leave Pogba behind.

However, if he was expected to make the trip, that isn’t a good sign for Man Utd as they will surely be desperate to hold of their prized asset and build around him in the coming days to put themselves in a position to compete for major honours this season.