Real Madrid are said to be preparing a final €150M offer for Man United superstar Paul Pogba, as Los Blancos look to finally wrap up a stunning swoop for the Frenchman.

Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for most of this transfer window, with one of the sides linked with making a swoop for him being Zinedine Zidane’s Real.

And now, it seems like the Spanish giants are ready to make one last offer for Pogba, as they attempt to seal a deal that’ll bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of the new season.

According to Don Balon, Real are preparing a final bid of €150M for the French international, with the club not willing to offer any more than that.

Pogba is one of the best midfielders on the planet, and it’s easy to see why Real would be willing to splash out €150M in order to land his signature.

Given the fact that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric had average seasons for Real last year, combined with the fact that they’re aren’t getting any younger, it makes sense for the club to be in for a player like Pogba.

Pogba bagged 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions last term, as he showed exactly why some rate him as the best midfielder on the planet.

And it seems like Real are thinking along the same wavelength if the value of their prepared offer for Pogba anything to go off…