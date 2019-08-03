Real Madrid have reportedly received a €55M transfer offer from Fenerbahce for midfield duo James Rodriguez and Lucas Silva.

According to Don Balon, the Turkish giants have offered the aforementioned fee for Rodriguez and Silva, a bid that president Florentino Perez sees as being ‘quite good’.

However, it seems like Fenerbahce may struggle to get a deal over the line for the Los Blancos duo, as the Don Balon’s report also notes that neither Rodriguez or Silva fancy plying their trade in Turkey.

This viewpoint from the players is understandable, as going from La Liga to the Turkish Super Lig is a big step down, and we’re sure both midfielders could secure moves to clubs in bigger and better leagues should they try hard enough.

Rodriguez hasn’t played for Real for two years due to him spending the last couple of seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, as he helped the German giants win back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

Despite this, Bayern have opted not to sign him on a permanent basis, with the player’s future now lying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Silva has only made nine appearances for Real’s first team since his move to the club from Cruzeiro back in the 2014/15 season, with the player also spending a significant time out on loan since that switch.

It’ll be interesting to see what Rodriguez and Silva do regarding their future ahead of the transfer deadline, and if this report is anything to go off, it doesn’t look like they’ll be moving to Turkey, or at least Fenerbahce, any time soon.