Ronaldinho financial troubles result in properties being seized and passports confiscated

Football legend Ronaldinho is reportedly in financial trouble after failing to pay fines and other debts which in turn has resulted in further issues.

The 39-year-old enjoyed a glittering playing career including memorable spells with Barcelona and AC Milan, while also shining for the Brazil national team.

However, it doesn’t appear as though things are going so well for him currently as The Sun report that he has encountered financial difficulties and the problems are mounting.

It’s reported that his fines amount into millions due to outstanding taxes and fines relating to one of his properties, and in turn he has been denied the freedom to sell any of his 57 properties and has had his Spanish and Brazilian passports confiscated.

Given he still owns so many assets, it seems unlikely that he’s in actual trouble once he’s able to settle those fines and taxes. However, if he’s being prevented from selling, then it’s difficult to see how he gets out of the mess that he has seemingly created for himself.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but it’s certainly not a nice development to see with a legend of the game struggling to sort out his problems.