Manchester United fans seemed to turn on midfielder Nemanja Matic following the Serbian’s poor first half display against AC Milan in the club’s last pre-season friendly.

United originally took the lead against Milan in the 13th minute, after a fine run from Marcus Rashford ended with the England international opening the scoring for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer’s side were then pegged back by their opponents, as Milan caught them playing out from the back, with Suso then scoring a beauty just moments later.

During Milan’s goal, Matic was easily dispossessed by Milan’s attacker, something that quickly lead to United’s opposition scoring an equaliser.

It’s fair to say that the Serbian international didn’t exactly have his best 45 minutes in a United shirt during their first half against Milan.

And given this, United fans have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations at Matic, with some even calling for the player to be sold.

Overall, the Serb has been a decent signing since his arrival from Chelsea, however his displays last year saw a lot of fans question the midfielder’s ability.

And following his first half performance vs Milan, it seems Matic’s poor displays have become too much for some United fans, as seen below…

Matic is an absolute donkey. He better not start against Chelsea. — Calum (@UtdDrip) August 3, 2019

Matic is a disgrace — A$AP MHD ?? (@TheLifeOfGap) August 3, 2019

Matic is beyond finished. — ?? (@_VALERYLEGASOV) August 3, 2019

terminate his contract — Youri__Utd (@utdyouri) August 3, 2019

Release Matic — Swanny??? (@ftbIswanny) August 3, 2019

MATIC GET THE HELL OUT — Justin Willness (@JustinWillness) August 3, 2019

Get rid of Matic. He's a pensioner. — Jordan (@XxJordanMUFCxX) August 3, 2019