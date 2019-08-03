‘They have to let him go’ – Pundit critical of Paul Pogba and tells Man Utd to sell

Speculation has been rife over Paul Pogba’s future at Man Utd this summer, and Frank LeBoeuf believes that the two parties should split.

As noted by the Daily Mail, the latest suggestion is that the Frenchman has failed to travel with the rest of the squad to Cardiff for their pre-season friendly against AC Milan on Saturday, albeit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that he’s injured.

Nevertheless, Pogba was expected to still make the trip, and the decision has been interpreted as another indication of him wanting to push through an exit with Real Madrid heavily linked with a swoop.

Time will tell if that’s the case or if perhaps Solskjaer gave him permission to stay behind and get treatment on his back problem, but Leboeuf has been speaking on the situation and believes that United should let Pogba leave if a suitable bid arrives and he wasn’t too complimentary of his compatriot either.

“If he’s decided to leave Manchester United like it seems he has, they have to let him go, they have to find him a club,” he told ESPN FC.

“Paul Pogba has to act as well, if he wants to have a very good career, at the end of the day. He’s still young, he has to fight again if he wants to be good and stay at Manchester United.

“He should have been more loyal. When you sign a contract, you know that you’re going to be there for four years.

“You see that with so many players that they sometimes just want to leave.

“The club helped him to become better, more richer, so you have to take care of the club that you signed for, discuss it with the board and the chairman, but don’t talk to the press. That’s not fair to the club.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Leboeuf for the most part, as Pogba could certainly have handled it better. Nevertheless, from a Man Utd perspective, they surely can ill-afford to lose their most talented player this summer and will want to build around him rather than scramble in the final few days of the window to find a replacement.