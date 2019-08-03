Menu

Video: Angel Di Maria scores brilliant 25-yard free kick to win Trophée des Champions for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain
Angel Di Maria proved to be the match-winner for PSG today, as he scored a brilliant free kick against Stade Rennais to win the Trophée des Champions for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

With the scoreline sitting at 1-1 going into the 73rd minute, Di Maria stepped up to a 25-yard free kick, hammering it home to score what was the eventual winner for PSG.

It was a brilliant free kick from the Argentine, one that showed exactly why he’s still a key part of PSG’s side despite all of the quality they have at their disposal.

Pick that one out!

