England international Jadon Sancho was unstoppable for Borussia Dortmund in tonight’s German Super Cup victory against Bayern Munich.

Sancho provided decisive for Lucien Favre’s side, the Manchester City academy graduate rounded off a sensational run with a lovely assist to Paco Alcacer for Dortmund’s opener tonight.

In the 47th minute of the clash, Sancho charged towards Bayern’s defence before dazzling four players with superb skill.

Sancho got the better of Bayern superstars David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Thiago and Corentin Tolisso before teeing up his teammate.

The 19-year-old sealed Dortmund’s victory with a goal in the 69th minute. Take a look here.

Check out Sancho’s superb run which led to Alcacer’s opener:

Sancho's quick feet! ? He puts the defenders on skates and lays it off for Alcacer to open the scoring! New season, same Sancho ? pic.twitter.com/xtPr81IcYu — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 3, 2019

Jadon Sancho is an absolute joke. Beats FOUR Bayern players to provide an assist. ??pic.twitter.com/2duiK4P9wz — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) August 3, 2019

It’s easy to see why Sancho is regarded as one of the biggest talents in world football, the ace is destined for the top.