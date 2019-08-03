Video: Man United get caught playing out from the back as Suso bags stunning equaliser for AC Milan

Man United showed they still have some work to do if they are to successfully play out from the back this season, as they were caught doing so against AC Milan, something that lead to an equaliser for the Italian giants.

With the ball firmly in United’s half, Solskjaer’s side tried to pass it out from the back, however Nemanja Matic was caught in possession, with Milan then quickly finding an equaliser through a stunning Suso strike.

If United are to play like this throughout the whole of this season, it seems like the club are definitely going to have put some solid hours on the training ground in order to make sure they’re comfortable playing this way.