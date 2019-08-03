Bayern Munich superstar Manuel Neuer was very fortunate that Borussia Dortmund narrowly missed the chance to take the lead after he rushed off his line.

In the 13th minute of tonight’s German Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Manuel Neuer took it upon himself to stop Dortmund’s counter-attack in its tracks.

The World Cup winner hilariously decided to rush towards the halfway line to dispossess Dortmund star Paco Alcacer.

Alcacer decided to launch speculative effort on goal after seeing Neuer rush towards him, the Spaniard’s effort narrowly missed the goal and Neuer subsequently got off with quite the lucky escape.

It is possible that Neuer’s decision to charge Alcacer threw the ace off and resulted in the shot going wide of the goal.

Check out Neuer’s lucky escape below:

"What on earth was Neuer doing?!"? The Bayern stopper decides to go rogue but is let off the hook! ? pic.twitter.com/WOnW78kRBt — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 3, 2019

Neuer has endured a difficult couple of season due to injury troubles and it’s great to see the stopper back to his old self – but Niko Kovac will be hoping that the 33-year-old starts to play a little safer from now on.