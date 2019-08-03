Video: Marcus Rashford scores fine individual goal to open scoring for Man United vs AC Milan

Marcus Rashford scored a brilliant solo goal for Man United this evening, as he opened the scoring in the Red Devils’ pre-season clash against AC Milan.

With the game just 13 minutes old, Rashford managed to break the deadlock, as he latched onto a pass over the top before beating two Milan players and firing the ball home to wrap up a fine individual effort.

It was a great run and finish from Rashford, who’ll be looking to help United end their pre-season on the right note ahead of their clash against Chelsea next Sunday.