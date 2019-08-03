Menu

Video: These fans react to Kimmich’s ‘disgusting’ stamp on Jadon Sancho during Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich sparked controversy after appearing to stamp on Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho in today’s German Super Cup clash.

In the 75th minute of today’s clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Joshua Kimmich appeared to stamp on Jadon Sancho.

The Germany international’s reckless challenge came after the ball ran out play, somehow the star managed to escape with just a yellow card.

Sancho was phenomenal for Dortmund tonight, the England international provided an assist and got himself on the scoresheet in Dortmund’s 2-0 win over their rivals.

Sancho dazzled four of Bayern’s biggest stars before providing the assist for Paco Alcacer’s opener. Take a look at the ace’s sensational footwork here.

Take a look at the incident below:

The challenge was so bad that Sancho was left wearing a bandage:

Check out some reaction to Kimmich’s reckless stamp below:

Kimmich should be punished severely if his actions are deemed to be deliberate, Sancho could have suffered a serious injury after the challenge.

