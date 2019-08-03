Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich sparked controversy after appearing to stamp on Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho in today’s German Super Cup clash.

In the 75th minute of today’s clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Joshua Kimmich appeared to stamp on Jadon Sancho.

The Germany international’s reckless challenge came after the ball ran out play, somehow the star managed to escape with just a yellow card.

Sancho was phenomenal for Dortmund tonight, the England international provided an assist and got himself on the scoresheet in Dortmund’s 2-0 win over their rivals.

Sancho dazzled four of Bayern’s biggest stars before providing the assist for Paco Alcacer’s opener. Take a look at the ace’s sensational footwork here.

Take a look at the incident below:

This should have been a red card! Kimmich so pissed, Sancho has been unplayable today.

He must be signed next season at all cost. pic.twitter.com/zdD0uNEAtw — Tosin Akingba™ (@venusakingba) August 3, 2019

The challenge was so bad that Sancho was left wearing a bandage:

Jadon Sancho has a bandage around his foot. Joshua Kimmich really is a dipshit. #bvbfcb — Stefan Buczko (@StefanBuczko) August 3, 2019

Check out some reaction to Kimmich’s reckless stamp below:

Kimmich, that was disgusting. Clear red card. — ?_? (@MattMattMatt_23) August 3, 2019

What an absolutely disgusting act by Kimmich. I’m literally lost for words — ?sö baši? (@ibasic10) August 3, 2019

Disgusting from Kimmich! He clearly stamps on Sancho and only gets a yellow card for that. WTF??? #BVBFCB #DFLSuperCup — Chris Wright ? ? ? ? ? ? (@chriswright35) August 3, 2019

Kimmich has to be off. Has to be — Lars Pollmann (@LarsPollmann) August 3, 2019

wow how is that not a red. intentional af — Will Ryan (@willryan) August 3, 2019

How can that be deemed noy violent conduct by var. it wasn’t anything else !!! — Huell Babineux ?? ?? (@HBabineux) August 3, 2019

Such an Unnecessary foul smh — wavyfooty (@wavyfooty) August 3, 2019

Kimmich should be punished severely if his actions are deemed to be deliberate, Sancho could have suffered a serious injury after the challenge.