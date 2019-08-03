Manchester United ace Angel Gomes dazzled AC Milan’s defenders with some sensational skill during today’s International Champions Cup clash.

Angel Gomes entered the fray for Manchester United in the 82nd minute of today’s pre-season friendly, the tricky attacker quickly showcased his talents by dazzling AC Milan’s defenders.

Despite being surrounded by three players, Gomes managed to twist and turn his way out of trouble before eventually being dispossessed.

The silky dribbling on show today proves that Gomes is a real talent for the Red Devils.

Check out Gomes’ silky footwork below:

These fans were particularly excited by the ace’s showing:

Young Messi — riike (@90sretrogirl) August 3, 2019

You can say what you want these kids got more Football brain than all those front 3 players we got. — Franklin D’mbukushu (@donfranklin_na) August 3, 2019

Potential Ballon d’or winner in his prime — Donald (@Mufc_Donald) August 3, 2019

This is filthy.. Someone quickly remind Angel Gomes those are people’s parents.. ???? — Oreva (@Official_Oreva) August 3, 2019

He is our secret weapon next season if Ole plays him ! — The Last Red Knight (@kilbasajoe) August 3, 2019

Dude did 360° on spot. Respect — Eyitayo112 (@gydera) August 3, 2019

Manlikegomes almost took them around the globe twice ??? amazing talent he is — manlikeace (@ndonyi_njini) August 3, 2019

Ridiculous talent — Aaron O’Loughlin (@AaronOLoughlin) August 3, 2019

18-year-old Gomes will be hoping that his pre-season displays have convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him a chance to shine this season.

The England Under-19s star is highly rated and it seems as though now is the time for the ace to breakthrough into United’s first-team.