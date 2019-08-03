Menu

Video: ‘Young Messi’ – These Manchester United fans react to Angel Gomes’ ‘filthy’ skill vs AC Milan

Manchester United ace Angel Gomes dazzled AC Milan’s defenders with some sensational skill during today’s International Champions Cup clash.

Angel Gomes entered the fray for Manchester United in the 82nd minute of today’s pre-season friendly, the tricky attacker quickly showcased his talents by dazzling AC Milan’s defenders.

Despite being surrounded by three players, Gomes managed to twist and turn his way out of trouble before eventually being dispossessed.

The silky dribbling on show today proves that Gomes is a real talent for the Red Devils.

Check out Gomes’ silky footwork below:

These fans were particularly excited by the ace’s showing:

18-year-old Gomes will be hoping that his pre-season displays have convinced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give him a chance to shine this season.

The England Under-19s star is highly rated and it seems as though now is the time for the ace to breakthrough into United’s first-team.

