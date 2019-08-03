West Ham let set to do battle with fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the race to sign Getafe defender Djene Dakonam.

Djene was very impressive for Getafe last year, as he played a significant role in his side’s brilliant fifth-place finish in La Liga.

The Spanish outfit finished just two points outside the Champions League places last term, with the club now set to endure a Europa League campaign during this upcoming season.

However, it doesn’t seem as if Djene is going to be with Getafe for this European adventure if recent reports are to be believed.

According to the Express, the defender wants to seal a summer move away from Getafe, with the club ready to sell him in a deal worth £18M plus add-ons.

The report from the Express also notes that West Ham and Leicester, as well as Watford, are all interested in signing the centre-back ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

Djene is a very good defender, and we’re sure West Ham or Leicester would be delighted to get him on board should either side manage to snag a deal for him in the very near future.

Leicester could do with adding another centre-back to their squad seeing as Harry Maguire looks set to join Man United after the two clubs agreed an £85M deal for the England international according to the Telegraph.

And it seems like they could spend some of that £85M on Djene is this report from the Express is anything to go off…