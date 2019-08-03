Paulo Dybala’s reluctance to sign a contract with this clause in – is the reason why the star’s proposed move to Manchester United has stalled for now.

According to the Mirror, Manchester United are in talks with Juventus regarding a potential swap deal involving attackers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

The Mirror highlight that the Red Devils are yet to convince Dybala over a move to Old Trafford. The reason why has recently been revealed by Sky Italy…

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol provided the update on United’s pursuit of Dybala:

Sky Italy: Dybala Lukaku swap deal involving Manchester United and Juventus being held up because Dybala has not yet agreed personal terms with United. No Agreement yet on wages & image rights. Dybala doesn't want wages cut by 25% if United fail to qualify for Champions League — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 2, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would be taking a massive risk if they were to give in to Dybala’s mammoth wage demands, as well as the waiving of a contract clause that is in place to protect the club.

If the Old Trafford outfit were to waive the possible 25% wage cut, it could also lead to friction in United’s squad as other high-profile stars could demand the same treatment. This would render the protective measure almost useless.

United are facing a real battle to secure Dybala’s signature, the Red Devils have already offered the Juventus star a deal worth €11m-a-year, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Dybala struggled for the Serie A champions last season following the arrival of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentina international scored just five goals for Juventus in Serie A last season, this is the attacker’s lowest tally since the 2012/13 season – the year in which he established himself in Palermo’s first-team.

United could turn around the superstar’s fortunes as they could make him the focal point of the side’s attack and the forward’s performances will improve as he isn’t likely to be used out of position like last season.

With Dybala’s signature United’s eagerly-anticipated return to the top could be on the horizon.