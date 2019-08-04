Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has hinted that the club are not finished with their transfer dealings just yet amid the club announcing the arrival of Junior Firpo from Real Betis.

As per the club’s official website, Firpo has agreed a five-year deal with the Blaugrana in move that could end up costing the Spanish giants as much as €30m.

Firpo is the club’s sixth arrival this summer, and if the words of their president are anything to go by, it looks like the club aren’t finished in the market just yet.

As per Sport, when speaking about Barca’s transfers today, Bartomeu stated that “there are still several weeks to close the market and there may be some more incorporation”, words that’ll come as good news for fans of the club.

Barca have been linked with making a move for former player and PSG superstar Neymar for most of this summer, with Goal even reporting recently that the club are preparing for talks with PSG over a deal for the forward.

Barca would surely be everyone’s favourites to conquer all before them next season if they were to land the Brazilian, something that doesn’t seem entirely impossible when you take Bartomeu’s words into account.

It’ll be interesting to see who Barca buy and sell ahead of the transfer deadline, as the club look to assemble the strongest squad possible for the season ahead.