Barcelona could reportedly officially unveil Junior Firpo on Sunday, while there has been a key update in Philippe Coutinho’s future at the club.

The Catalan giants have already been busy in the transfer window, adding two major new signings in the form of Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

SEE MORE: Barcelona preparing talks to secure signing of game-changing €180m-rated superstar

They’ll hope that gives coach Ernesto Valverde the reinforcements needed to not only defend their La Liga crown again, but also to contend for the Champions League after back-to-back disappointments in the competition.

According to Mundo Deportivo, they could be on the verge of presenting another new signing on Sunday, as it’s suggested Junior Firpo could be unveiled to the fans after his move from Real Betis is completed.

It’s added that the 22-year-old is expected to undergo his medical in the morning, while Sport note that the deal is expected to cost the reigning La Liga champions around €25m in total.

Given the over-reliance on Jordi Alba over the years, it’s certainly time that Barcelona added healthy competition for places and a long-term replacement, and perhaps they believe that Firpo is the ideal candidate to tick both those boxes.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo also report that Coutinho and Barcelona will not consider a loan exit, as ultimately his priority is to prove his worth to the club, but failing that, he will leave on a permanent basis.

Given his struggles to rediscover his top form at Barca, it remains to be seen if the Brazilian superstar can put that right in the new campaign, or if he seals an exit before it kicks off.

It’s added in the report that the most likely scenario for an exit is one that will see him included in an offer to Paris Saint-Germain for Neymar, but time will tell if that move materialises as there is no suggestion of an agreement or if PSG would even be interested in such a deal.

One thing that is seemingly clear from the report though, with Arsenal specifically noted as being linked with Coutinho, he will not leave on loan this summer.