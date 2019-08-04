Tottenham could reportedly launch a bid for Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj this week to add quality and depth at right-back.

Spurs will be hoping to build on their impressive season last year after securing yet another top-four finish in the Premier League while enjoying a run to the Champions League final.

Mauricio Pochettino will be desperate to use that as a foundation to go on and now compete for major honours year in and year out, and to do that, he’ll know that he needs reinforcements before the summer transfer window deadline.

As noted by BBC Sport, they’ve already splashed out €60m on Tanguy Ndombele, and now a swoop on Napoli could be next for Hysaj.

According to The Express, it’s suggested that due to Juan Foyth’s injury setback coupled with Kieran Trippier’s exit for Atletico Madrid this summer, it could leave Pochettino short at right-back with the new season fast approaching.

In turn, that could lead to a bid being made for Hysaj, with the Albanian international said to be valued at around £20m by the Serie A giants.

Time will tell if Spurs can reach an agreement and snap the 25-year-old up, but it would seemingly be a sensible move given their current concern as detailed above, while Hysaj has the versatility and ability to also play on the left side of the defence too if required.

With nearly 300 appearances in Italy across spells with Empoli and Napoli, he has established himself as a consistent and top performer in recent years, and with that experience and quality to not only defend but also push forward and offer width and an attacking threat down the flank, he could be a wise addition for Pochettino this season.