Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly in London today to hold more talks with Man Utd over a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The Turin giants have already strengthened their squad with the additions of Gianluigi Buffon, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

Those additions address the defence and midfield, but coach Maurizio Sarri seemingly wishes to make an important change up front too.

According to Calciomercato, Paratici will arrive in London today as Juventus hope to find an agreement for Lukaku, one that could involve both Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic moving to Old Trafford in exchange.

Further, it’s noted that he ultimately hopes to dismiss rivals Inter from the equation given that the Nerazzurri have also been heavily linked with the Belgian international, although it’s noted in the report that they’re not willing to increase their touted bid of around €70m.

In turn, it would appear as though Juve are in a strong position to prise Lukaku away from Man Utd this summer, or at least are at the front of the queue for the striker as they look to find a better foil for Cristiano Ronaldo next season after Dybala’s struggles last time round.

Nevertheless, importantly it’s also added that the deal will potentially hinge on Dybala’s decision as to whether or not he is ready to give the green light to a move to Man Utd.

The Argentine playmaker has been a pivotal figure for the reigning Serie A champions since his arrival in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 182 games while winning a whole host of domestic trophies.

However, his influence suffered last year following the arrival of Ronaldo, and with Sarri preferring to play a 4-3-3 system, it could now raise serious question marks over his future with the Bianconeri as it’s arguably not a formation that suits his game particularly well.

Paratici will seemingly hope to make progress with United officials on Sunday, but based on the report above, he will need the approval of Dybala over a switch to Manchester before reaching an agreement.