Community Shield Live Streaming

There’s an easy way to watch the Community Shield this afternoon as Manchester City take on Liverpool from Wembley.

What – Liverpool v Man City Community Shield When Sunday 4th August 2019 KO 15:00 Where Wembley Stadium, London, England



How Can I watch a Community Shield Live Stream?

Domestic treble winners Manchester City take on European champions Liverpool in the Community Shield later this afternoon.

While many see it as nothing more than a glorified friendly, both managers will be looking to get their hands on this season’s first piece of silverware and start the new campaign in style.

Liverpool ran Manchester City close for the Premier League title, but in the end they were outclassed by Pep’s side who won a remarkable 14 league games on the bounce to claim their 4th Premier League title and the first side since Manchester United to win back-to-back titles.

Just a point separated the two sides in the league, with Liverpool achieving a sensational 97 points, the highest by any team to finish second and in most other seasons it would have been enough to clinch the title. Heartbreaking.

For a team to bag 97 points, lose once all season and still not win the title is testament to City’s class. Week in, week out they showed why they’re one of, if not the, best side English football has ever seen. Yes they’ve spent a lot of money, but they’ve spent wisely. Just look at their city rivals United, whose business of late has been embarrassing really.

City have a blueprint, and it’s working. Their summer editions include Rodri from Atlético Madrid, who looks set to be Fernandinho’s eventual replacement, and young full back Angelino from PSV. Fabian Delph and youngster Douglas Luiz have both departed.

Meanwhile at Anfield it’s been a relatively quiet summer so far. Their only incomings being youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliot. The return of the Ox will be like a new signing. Going the other way, Alberto Moreno and Daniel Sturridge have both departed.

Preseason has been one to forget for Liverpool . They’ve failed to win four of their seven friendlies with defeats against Dortmund, Sevilla and Napoli raising some questions amongst the Reds faithful. That said, it’s only preseason. And results count for nothing. Going forward they’ve been as clinical as ever, scoring in all but one of their seven preseason games, despite having a number of key players missing for the majority of their summer camp.

As for City, they’ve been in excellent form and bagging for fun. They’ve scored 13 goals in four friendlies. They’re 11/4 to score 3 or more goals against Liverpool at Wembley.

Both sides are expected to field relatively strong sides, which should make for an entertaining game. Over 3.5 goals in the match is priced at 7/4.

It’s set to be another huge season for Raheem Sterling and the City dangerman is 4/1 to score first and 7/5 to score anytime.

Having played for Egypt in the African Cup of Nations this summer Mo Salah returned to preseason later than most of his teammates, but he’s expected to start on Sunday. The red hot winger is 11/2 to score first.

Liverpool are 6/4 to lift the Community Shield while City are 1/2 favourites.

Community Shield Live Stream Terms & Conditions

