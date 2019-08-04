Everton have confirmed the signing of 19-year old forward Moise Kean from Serie A giants Juventus on a five-year deal.

Kean’s transfer fee is an initial £27.5 million which could rise to £36.6 million, and he will earn £52,000-a-week at Goodison Park, according to Sky Sports.

SEE MORE: ‘His mother wanted to send him to Man Utd’ – Premier League bound starlet’s father reveals son could have joined MUFC years ago

A product of Juventus’ youth academy, Kean made 17 appearances for the Bianconeri last season, scoring seven goals and providing an assist. He has also made three appearances for the Italian national team, scoring a goal in each of his last two international appearances.

Upon signing for Everton, the 19-year old told evertontv as quoted by the club’s official website: “I am very proud and honoured to wear the Everton shirt. I will give my best to this team. I was convinced to sign because Everton is a club looking to the future and so am I. I know about the size of the Club. It has big ambition and I will work very hard to help us fulfil what we want to achieve.

“I am used to winning and I want to bring this winning attitude to the team. I hope I will be very good on the field and bring the fans joy.”

Toffees manager Marco Silva said: “A striker was one of our priority signings this summer. Moise is strong, fast, with many good qualities as a striker and he is just 19 years old. He has talent and he is ready to work, ready to improve our squad and gives us different solutions. Of course he was at a big club, now he’s come to another big club and is ready to fight for this challenge and to give everything to Everton Football Club.”

The Italy international is the Toffees’ 5th signing this summer. The club previously signed Jonas Lossl, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Andre Gomes after the expiration of his loan spell.

Kean will surely get much more game time at Goodison Park than he got at Juventus. Everton already have Richarlison in their attack and with the addition of Kean, there is a very good chance that Silva’s side could be more than a match for the top six teams.

If he had stayed at Juve, it’s likely he would have remained behind Cristiano Ronaldo and others in the pecking order, with injuries and absences giving him a chance to shine last season.