Manchester United’s hopes of pulling off one of the signings of the summer have been hampered by a complex legal issue involving this star.

The Mirror understand that Manchester United are currently in talks with Juventus over a sensational swap deal involving attackers Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku.

The Mirror Understand that Dybala’s former image rights company are currently in a legal battle with the star.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri has revealed that the attacker has been sued for €40m following a breach of contract with his former company.

It’s also revealed that United have received an official letter regarding the issue.

Dybala’s reported excessive wage demands could be down to the fact that the star could be massively left out of pocket if he’s to lose this case.

Palmeri summed up the issue with this tweet:

New issue on Manchester United signing Dybala:

pending image rights problem:

the fmr company owning them sued him for 40m€ for breaching contract unilaterally.

Mufc received official mail from them.

Back in February Dybala had to pay for breaching unilaterally agent contract too — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 2, 2019

SkySports also highlighted this issue earlier this week, whilst also suggesting that Dybala was stalling on a move because of his reluctance to sign a contract that includes a 25% wage cut should the Red Devils fail to qualify for the Champions League.

It would be a massive shame of this issue stops fans from seeing Dybala in action in the Premier League. The forward may need a move to reignite his form after struggling for Juventus following the arrival of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine scored just five goals for the ‘Old Lady’ in Serie A last season.

United’s transfer window could go from a sensational success to a massive failure if this deal falls through. The Red Devils would be stuck with out of favour star Romelu Lukaku which could anger fans.

Dybala is undoubtedly one of the best attackers in the world and the 25-year-old could flourish at United as the focal point of the side’s attack. The star could also find his best form once again after reuniting with Paul Pogba, the pair were devastating for Juventus.