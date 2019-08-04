Some Liverpool fans have blasted their side’s showing in the first-half of today’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool don’t look as though they are at the races against Manchester City this afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s side are running rings around the Reds so far.

The Reds’ lacklustre showing was highlighted by the side’s poor defending in the buildup to Raheem Sterling’s opener, take a look here.

Whilst today’s clash is largely considered as a glorified friendly clash, Liverpool have showed a concerning lack of intent with their performance. City have controlled the possession and dictated the tempo in the game so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s biggest failure of the first-half was the team’s decision to roll over and allow City’s midfield stars to control the game, fans have blasted the performance of the Reds’ midfield stars.

Check out some reaction to the Reds’ performance so far:

Shocking first half. Wijnaldum and Fabinho were sleeping. Henderson kept losing the ball. Someone needs to tell Salah to stop playing so selfishly. Last but not least, bring on Shaqiri for some creativity. Come on, lads!! Wake up!! That’s not how European Champions play. — Mariana R. P. Bhugmania (@MissMRPB) August 4, 2019

Embarassing performance lads — Jef (@JefDjoos) August 4, 2019

Our transition is USELESS, zero intensity and sorry, Henderson should never start for Liverpool. — Vini Vici (VI X) (@Vince_Omidina) August 4, 2019

You’re supposed to play a midfield in games like this — ? (@NDK8A) August 4, 2019

Joe Gomez just don’t fit Liverpool style. He sucks offensively, his ball throw is terrible and his passing isn’t as good as we need. Put Matip back immediately or sign someone. I haven’t seen Gini in the game, where’s him? However, Bobby’s playing well and Mo’s calling the game. — União Sinistra LIV-FLA-BOS (@felipeinfluence) August 4, 2019

sort it out — ??Jack (@SenegaleseMane) August 4, 2019

We need a midfield who can turn up — The Enganche (@k8tatempo) August 4, 2019

Absolutely shit, thought we wanted the league this season? — Callum (@Cal8i) August 4, 2019

Liverpool need to really up the tempo in the second-half, Klopp fielded the best side available to him this afternoon and whilst today’s clash is an exhibition, the Reds should be doing better.

Liverpool have the chance to build some crucial momentum with an impressive performance today.