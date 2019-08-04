Menu

‘Embarrassing’ and ‘zero intensity’ – These Liverpool fans react to ‘shocking’ first-half against Manchester City

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Some Liverpool fans have blasted their side’s showing in the first-half of today’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

Liverpool don’t look as though they are at the races against Manchester City this afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s side are running rings around the Reds so far.

The Reds’ lacklustre showing was highlighted by the side’s poor defending in the buildup to Raheem Sterling’s opener, take a look here.

Whilst today’s clash is largely considered as a glorified friendly clash, Liverpool have showed a concerning lack of intent with their performance. City have controlled the possession and dictated the tempo in the game so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s biggest failure of the first-half was the team’s decision to roll over and allow City’s midfield stars to control the game, fans have blasted the performance of the Reds’ midfield stars.

Check out some reaction to the Reds’ performance so far:

Liverpool need to really up the tempo in the second-half, Klopp fielded the best side available to him this afternoon and whilst today’s clash is an exhibition, the Reds should be doing better.

Liverpool have the chance to build some crucial momentum with an impressive performance today.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories community shield FA Community Shield Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola