Juventus have reportedly put in place a deadline for Monday on Paulo Dybala to make a decision on whether or not he wants to join Man Utd.

The 25-year-old has been a pivotal figure for the Turin giants since he joined them in 2015 from Palermo, scoring 78 goals in 182 games while winning four Serie A titles among many other domestic trophies.

However, the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forced him to adjust his role last season and it ended with his form dropping off.

Further, with Maurizio Sarri now at the helm having replaced Massimiliano Allegri, the struggles could continue for Dybala as the former Napoli boss has preferred a 4-3-3 system in the past, and that isn’t a formation that is likely to suit Dybala’s characteristics.

According to The Daily Mail, via the front-page of the Corriere dello Sport on Sunday, it has now been suggested that Juventus want an answer from the Argentine international on whether or not he wants to join Man Utd by Monday.

It’s added that Dybala has been heavily mentioned in a potential swap deal which would see Romelu Lukaku move in the opposite direction, and so this part of the negotiation is absolutely crucial as that could lead to the entire deal collapsing.

Time will tell what Dybala would prefer to do, as on paper it seems like a pretty straight-forward decision given Juventus are challenging for major honours and he’s still set to be an important part of the squad.

However, a switch to Man Utd would see him arguably play a more prominent role for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, complement the pace and movement of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial well with his technical quality and creativity and lead them to better times.

It’s a difficult decision though given their lack of Champions League football and with a significant gap to bridge to their domestic rivals, and so time will tell if Dybala gives the green light to a move to Manchester, which could in turn help send Lukaku to Turin.

Time is running out though with Thursday’s transfer deadline for English clubs in mind, hence the deadline being touted above.