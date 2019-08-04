Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that despite his team being without many regulars in pre-season, his side are prepared for today’s Community Shield clash.

The Reds take on Manchester City at Wembley to decide the winner of the 97th edition of the FA Community Shield.

15-time winners Liverpool did not have an ideal pre-season as they went four matches without a win after starting with two victories against Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City.

However, Klopp’s side ended their pre-season on a high by beating Lyon 3-1 in Geneva, a match which featured Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson.

Before the match against Lyon, Liverpool had a training camp in Evian and Klopp feels that this was a key factor in the players getting ready. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the German manager said: “I’m happy with the week here because we made big steps, the legs settled, step by step. Every day we got fresher and fresher and fresher, so that helps.

“But still for both teams it will be hard to play a competitive game. I don’t know exactly how the weather will be; London in July or August is pretty often pretty hot, so we will see that. It will be another challenge but for both teams. Then let’s play the game.”

Klopp also said that despite training without some of their key players during most of pre-season, his team are prepared for today’s clash.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager added: “I would say all of us will probably be at the peak in September, October – hopefully everybody is fit and has a couple of kilometres in their legs, not too many but enough – and then in these moments when you are full of power, energy and fine-tuned, then you enjoy these games a lot because that’s what football is about.

“Now Sunday is a big game, of course, but if you would give me another week to prepare the game it would not be bad. It is pretty much for us the middle of the pre-season because five players came back only on Monday, but nothing to moan about. We knew a long [time] this game would happen and now we are here to prepare it and that’s what we did.”

Both Liverpool and Manchester City ended last season with a trophy and will hope to start this season with one too as it could be a key morale boost and perhaps an early blow to their rivals as they will likely be battling it out for trophies again this year.