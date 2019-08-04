Liverpool are reportedly looking to secure a deal to sign Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir before the transfer deadline passes on Thursday evening.

The Merseyside giants will see their season get underway when they face Man City for the Community Shield on Sunday, which is swiftly followed by their Premier League opener against Norwich City on Friday night.

However, the focus for now remains on what business they might do before Thursday, as while many will argue that they don’t necessarily need to do much business this summer, they have been relatively quiet thus far.

According to The Daily Star though, Jurgen Klopp is still keen on seeing Cakir arrive next week, and so it remains to be seen if a deal is done with Trabzonspor for the 23-year-old.

It’s added in the report that should the Turkish shot-stopper arrive at Anfield, it could signal an exit for Simon Mignolet as he continues to play second fiddle to Alisson.

Ultimately, the Belgian goalkeeper has made several errors during his time at Liverpool, and given Alisson’s brilliant form last season, it’s seemingly impossible for Klopp to drop the Brazilian international.

Mignolet remains a talented ‘keeper though and he will surely be eager for a more prominent role elsewhere, and so if Liverpool wrap up a deal for Cakir, that could give him the green light to move as Klopp would have sufficient cover.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that to happen, but for now, the Reds appear to be in no rush to make new signings as after impressing last season and competing across several fronts, Klopp will believe in the quality and depth already at his disposal.