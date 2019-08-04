Man City winger Leroy Sane has reportedly agreed on a contract with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sport Germany, the 23-year old winger has agreed on a contract that will see him earn around €18 million a year.

Sane has therefore seemingly agreed to join the European giants but the transfer will only be finalised once the club holds talks with Man City as there is no agreement as of yet. Transfer talks between both clubs are expected to go on till Thursday.

The German international has featured in all of City’s pre-season matches, scoring a brace in the 6-1 win over Kitchee in Hong Kong. According to the Mirror, Sane is in Manchester City’s squad to take on Liverpool in the Community Shield today.

It may all come down to whether or not City agree to whatever transfer fee Bayern are offering to pay. The Sun reported that the Premier League champions were valuing Sane at around £135-145 million. The transfer could still collapse if the Bundesliga giants don’t meet their valuation of the winger.

Bayern Munich have two quality wingers in Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman but they need more reinforcements in that department given the exits of former stars Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, and Sane could be an ideal addition to the squad.

Provided the German international does sign for the Bundesliga champions, he will be their fourth summer signing. However, given his importance to Pep Guardiola’s side, it remains to be seen if City are willing to let him leave with the deadline for English clubs fast approaching on Thursday.