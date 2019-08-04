Man United have performed a dramatic u-turn regarding a potential deal for Paulo Dybala, as the Red Devils have opted out of a move for the Argentine.

This is according to the Telegraph, who state that Solskjaer’s side have been in talks with Juve over a swap deal involving Dybala and Romelu Lukaku, however the club have since performed a u-turn and pulled out of this potential move.

The report also states that the Red Devils have decided to pull out of this possible swap deal due to Dybala’s wage demands, agent fees and the forward’s unwillingness to leave the Old Lady.

Swapping Dybala for Lukaku would’ve excited nearly all of the club’s fanbase, however given this recent news, it doesn’t like like this deal will be happening after all.

This news will come as bitter blow for Man United fans, who would’ve been dreaming of seeing Dybala link up with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial next season, something that doesn’t look as if it’s going to happen any time soon.

Following this news, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will set their sights on any other attackers this summer, as the club face a race against time to bolster their squad given that the transfer deadline is just four days away.

Whether this ends up being a smart move from United remains to be seen, however at the moment, we’re sure some fans of the club will be furious regarding the Red Devils’ decision to opt out of a move for Dybala.