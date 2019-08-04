Man City are reportedly set to complete a deal with Juventus which will see them sign Joao Cancelo, and send Danilo in the opposite direction.

The Citizens are already in a brilliant position ahead of the new campaign, as Pep Guardiola has a strong squad at his disposal which secured a domestic treble last season.

While they did lose influential captain Vincent Kompany earlier this summer, they have signed Rodri to bolster their midfield and it appears as though they could be set to add another right-back to the squad in the coming days.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Man City have a deal in place to sign Cancelo for £32m, with Danilo being included as part of the deal to offer Juventus a direct replacement for Maurizio Sarri.

It’s added that the deal could be announced on Monday, and it will give the reigning Premier League champions another quality option at right back to compete with Kyle Walker.

Cancelo appears to fit the bill in the sense that his defensive qualities and his energy and tenacity to get up and down the right flank to offer width and an attacking threat should suit Guardiola’s style of play and system perfectly.

However, there is a reason for his departure from Juventus, as after initially impressing with the Turin giants last season, his form tailed off as the campaign went on and now Sarri believes that he can do without him.

Time will tell just how important a signing he will be for City, but with Danilo being shipped out having struggled for a prominent role at the Etihad, it seems like sensible business all round with all parties concerned getting what they wanted.