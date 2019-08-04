Pep Guardiola has revealed that Man United’s financial power is the reason why they were able to beat his Man City to the signing of Harry Maguire this summer.

As per the Telegraph, the Red Devils have agreed an £85M deal to sign the England international, with Maguire now set to become the most expensive defender of all time because of this.

And it seems like United’s willingness to splash the cash is the reason why they were able to beat rivals City to Maguire’s signature this summer.

Guardiola was speaking about Maguire’s move to Man United after his side’s Community Shield win over Liverpool on Sunday, with the Spaniard revealing exactly why his side lost out to United in the race for the defender.

As stated by journalist James Olley, Guardiola confirmed that City were interested in signing Maguire, however they couldn’t afford his transfer fee, whilst United could.

Guardiola on Harry Maguire: "We were interested but we couldn't afford it. United could afford it." — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 4, 2019

Given the immense financial power City have at their disposal, it seems somewhat strange that United were able to outmuscle them financially and win the race for Maguire’s signature.

City could’ve done with a player like Maguire in their squad for the season ahead, especially seeing as the only recognised centre-backs in their side at the moment are Laporte, Stones and Otamendi.

Maguire’s ability to play out from the back and composure on the ball is apparent when he plays, two qualities that would’ve made him a great addition to City’s squad.

However, it seems like United are now set to beat City to Maguire’s signature, as they themselves look to bolster their squad ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.