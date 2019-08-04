Man City manager Pep Guardiola reportedly wants the club to sign Real Madrid outcast Isco and Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake.

The Premier League champions were keen on signing a centre-back this summer following the departure of skipper Vincent Kompany and showed interest in signing Harry Maguire.

However, according to Metro, City were unable to meet Leicester City’s valuation of the England international.

After missing out on Maguire, Guardiola wants his club to make late moves for Real Madrid’s Isco and Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake according to the Express.

Isco, who has played a key role in Real Madrid’s success in the past couple of years, did not have the best of seasons in 18/19. The Spaniard scored 6 goals and provided an assist in 37 appearances across all competitions.

He fell out of favour during Santiago Solari’s spell at Los Blancos and despite getting a relatively decent amount of playing time under Zinedine Zidane, it seems very unlikely that the 27-year old attacking midfielder will be a regular in the upcoming season, particularly with the possible arrival of Donny van de Beek.

The Dutchman told Fox Sports (via AS) that the La Liga powerhouse are interested in him. He said: “They (Real Madrid) are in contact with Ajax, there is interest, I can’t say anything else.”

In a report from MARCA in June, Real Madrid were valuing Isco at €80 million (£71 million according to the Express).

The other player who Guardiola is eyeing is Bournemouth defender Ake. The 24-year old has been a key player for the Cherries and the club value him at £40 million according to a report from L’Equipe last month.

With Kompany gone and David Silva departing next summer, Man City could do with the likes of Isco and Ake. The Premier League champions have made three signings so far this summer in Rodri, Angelino and Zack Steffen.