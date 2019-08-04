Man Utd are reportedly closing in on the signing of Mario Mandzukic as it has been suggested that he has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old has been a reliable and consistent stalwart for the Turin giants since joining them from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

He’s bagged 44 goals in 162 appearances, winning four Serie A titles and other domestic honours after trophy-laden stints with Dinamo Zagreb and Bayern Munich previously.

In turn, he has the experience, quality and versatility too with his ability to play in different roles in the final third to be a really effective option for any manager.

Speculation has been rife over his future in the past few days, with Tuttosport reporting on Friday that an agreement over a switch to Man Utd could be agreed by Monday, with Juventus looking for €10m-€15m for their Croatian stalwart.

Following on from that, it’s now been suggested that Mandzukic has agreed on personal terms with United, which will see him sign a two-year deal with an option for a third, as per Tuttomercatoweb.

Further, it’s noted that this is a separate negotiation from the dealings with Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala in a potential swap deal, but ultimately it will create good relations between the two clubs to perhaps smooth talks over moving forward.

Although he is entering the latter stages of his career, there is no doubt that Mandzukic could be a top addition for Man Utd given his work ethic, winning mentality and quality in the final third.

In addition, with his physical presence and aerial ability, he could offer a different dynamic for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compared to the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and so it seems like a sensible signing, especially if Lukaku moves on.

Time will tell if the deal is made official, but based on how the reports above have noted the progression in the touted deal, it may not be too long before an announcement is made.