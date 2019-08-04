Real Madrid have reportedly made a breakthrough in their bid to sign Donny van de Beek in that they’ve agreed personal terms with the Ajax ace.

Los Blancos have been busy rebuilding this summer with Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo all joining.

It comes after a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round in which they ended up empty-handed and well off the pace set by La Liga champions and rivals Barcelona.

With that in mind, changes were necessary this summer for Zinedine Zidane to ensure that they’re competitive this year and they may not be finished making them just yet as Van de Beek could be next.

According to Marca, they have reached an agreement on a contract with the 22-year-old, but there is still a major obstacle in that they need to agree on a fee with Ajax for a player valued between €60m-€70m.

Van de Beek enjoyed a stellar season last year as he bagged 17 goals and 13 assists in 57 appearances for the Dutch giants, helping them to secure a domestic double and a run to the Champions League semi-finals.

In turn, it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, but time will tell if Real Madrid can get a deal over the line with Ajax, to make the Dutch international their latest new recruit.

It’s added by Marca that if the signing were to go through, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it would rule out a Real Madrid swoop for Paul Pogba still, but what it would mean is a key player would have to leave in order to make space in the squad and to balance the books.

Time will tell if that’s something that Zidane and Real Madrid are willing to do, or if they will be content with the squad if Van de Beek arrives.